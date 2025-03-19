Cong govt fulfilled demand for SC categorisation: Uttam

Hyderabad: State Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy termed the passage of the SC (Rationalisation of Reservations) Bill 2025 in the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Tuesday as a landmark decision.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, who chaired the Cabinet Sub-Committee on implementing the Supreme Court’s verdict on SC categorisation, credited the Congress government for fulfilling a demand that had remained unaddressed in both united Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for decades.

“This is a historic day. For years, SC categorisation had the support of all sections, but no structured solution was ever achieved. Under the Congress government, we have fulfilled this long-pending demand with complete sincerity,” he said, addressing the Assembly.

The Minister highlighted that the Congress party had always supported SC categorisation. He recalled that while previous governments had passed unanimous resolutions, no concrete action was taken until now.

“As an MLA, I have witnessed every Assembly session since 1999 where SC categorisation was discussed. However, it is the Congress government that has now turned it into reality,” he added.

The Congress government formulated a well-structured plan for SC categorisation, studying models from states like Punjab, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu, where similar classifications exist. The government appointed a one-man commission, which conducted an exhaustive study on SC sub-castes, gathering data on population, literacy, employment, admissions in higher education, recruitment trends, financial assistance, and political representation, said the Minister.