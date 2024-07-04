Cong refutes Harish Rao’s allegations on fund release delay

Hyderabad: Strongly condemning the statements made by former Minister T Harish Rao over the alleged delay of ruling Congress for release of funds to Panchayati Raj, the Congress refuted the allegations of ‘paralysing’ the entire PR system. The party said that unlike the claims, there could be exceptional cases where funds were not reached.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, PCC’s Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj Sanghatan chairman R Siddeshwar said that the BRS leadership was engaged in crocodile tears, as the previous government had completely pushed the sarpanches to destitution, while some of them were forced to commit suicide. “The funds meant for Panchayati Raj were diverted by the previous government, pushing the sarpanches to work as labourers or under MGNREGA. Owing to pending bills, some of the sarpanches also resorted to taking their own lives, including those whose arrears were not cleared after they undertook development works,” he explained.

On Tuesday, Harish Rao had demanded the government to release the funds which were kept pending for the last seven months. He alleged that the Panchayat secretaries were made to pay from their pockets and they were going debt ridden.