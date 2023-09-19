Congress cheating people with 6 guarantees: DK Aruna

Hyderabad : BJP National Vice President DK Aruna on Tuesday said that Congress party is trying to cheat the people of Telangana in the name of six guarantees and asked whether it has fulfilled the promises given to come to power in other states.



Are you giving a pension of Rs 4000 in Karnataka? Are the promises given to Telangana implemented in the states where the Congress is in power, she questioned? She said that the situation of RTC in Karnataka has become worse and that is why Karnataka government is looking to privatize RTC.



She asked to give three guarantees before the Congress party comes to power. One is that the winning MLAs must give guarantee that they will not change the party, they will not commit scandals, and they will not mislead the history of Telangana.

Prime Minister Modi is working hard to keep India at the top of the world. But he expressed concern that the Congress and allies are inciting hatred. He said that Congress has lost faith in the country.

DK Aruna expressed her anger on KCR. She said that the Chief Minister has no habit of respecting women. Are women given key responsibilities anywhere in BRS committees? she asked. She expressed her concern that she had worked hard in the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project and that she was being talked about at will without respecting her for that project. She said that Congress, BRS and Majlis are henchmen. She also said that all three of them are spreading false propaganda against the BJP.