Congress Demands Jobs, Unemployment Dole

STATE Congress chief and MP A Revanth Reddy on Sunday demanded the State government to immediately issue notification for filling over 1.91 lakh vacancies in

various departments and also extend unemployment dole of Rs 3,016 a month to all jobless youth in the State.

Strongly condemning the attack on Youth Congress workers by TRS leaders when they tried to submit a memorandum to local MLAs on the unemployment issue, Revanth said that the Youth Congress workers were illegally arrested and were implicated in false cases for raising their voice against rising unemployment. He said that the ruling TRS leaders were getting angry when the Congress activists exposed the fact that job notifications were not issued in the last seven years and the promise of unemployment allowance of Rs 3,016 remained unfulfilled.

The TPCC chief said TRS Ranga Reddy district president Ravikanth Goud attacked the Youth Congress workers when they went to submit a petition to local MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy. Similarly, the local police personnel in Jadcherla broke the leg of a Youth Congress leader Srinivas Naik when an attempt was made to submit a memorandum on the unemployment issue. "Instead of maintaining the law and order, some pro-TRS police officials are taking the law into their hands by carrying out physical attacks on Congress workers," he alleged.

Stating that the Congress party would intensify its agitation against the dictatorial regime of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Revanth reiterated that the Congress workers would not bow down to the violent tactics of ruling TRS to suppress the unemployment issue.

"We demand withdrawal of fake cases registered against Youth Congress workers and their immediate release," he sought.