Congress gives Rs 2L insurance cheques to deceased members’ families

Hyderabad: Former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir distributed cheques of Rs 2 lakh each among the families of Congress party members who lost their lives in road accidents. The cheques were distributed as part of the Rajiv Gandhi Accidental Insurance Scheme which gives coverage of Rs 2 lakh to Congress workers in case of accidental death.

Cheques were distributed to the families of Yagiri Reddy of Malkapur village in Bibipet Mandal, Talari Sailu of Yellareddy village in Sadashivnagar Mandal and Jadhav Rajender of Madnoor village in Jukkal Mandal of Kamareddy district. Those Congress workers had lost their lives in different road accidents in the Kamareddy district recently. On information, Shabbir Ali gathered their details and processed their insurance claims.

The cheques were distributed at a function held at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday and attended by AICC Telangana Incharge Manickam Tagore, TPCC President A Revanth Reddy, AICC Secretaries Rohit Chaudhary and Nadeem Javeed and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Shabbir Ali expressed deep pain over the death of three Congress members in the Kamareddy constituency. He said that the Congress party owes its existence and strength to its workers who work very hard.

For the same reason, he said it was decided during the Digital Membership drive to provide accidental insurance of Rs 2 lakh each to all the members. He said the insurance amount would help the families in their bad times as they had lost their bread earners.

Former ministers Dr J Geetha Reddy and Sudarshan Reddy, Kamareddy constituency in charge Gangaram, Vaddepalli Subhash Reddy, Kasula Balraj, DCC President Kailsa Srinivas, SC Cell President Bhagaiah, Sutari Ramesh, Bhuma Goud and others participated in the programme.