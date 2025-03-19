Congress govt adopting double standards on UoH lands: Ex-MLC Dr Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Condemning the arrests of the BJYM activists, former MLC and BJP senior leader Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy said that the Congress government under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is adopting double standards in regard to the sale of 400 acres of University of Hyderabad lands.

He said on Tuesday that earlier, the Chief Minister himself had condemned the sale of public lands by the BRS government. But, once in power, he is resorting to the same. Dr Sudhakar Reddy said that the State government has failed in implementing its 6 guarantees and other electoral promises given to the people. “People in the state are looking at the BJP as an alternative. The BJP would stand in support of the people and launch agitations to mount pressure on the state government to deliver on its electoral promises.” He said that the demands for the cancellation of sale of UoH lands are only the beginning and the party would stand on every issue with the people until it delivers on its promises.

He demanded the state government to immediately release the BJYM members who were arrested while staging peaceful protests.