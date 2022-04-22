Congress has no future with Revanth , says Errabelli

Hyderabad: The TRS leaders on Friday lashed out at the Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy for making insulting remarks against Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

Rythu Bandhu Samithi State president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and MLCs L Ramana and Egge Mallesham spoke to the media here and lambasted Revanth for making derogatory remarks against the TRS government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Errabelli criticised that Revanth has no right to talk on the State government and has no stature to criticise KCR, who was a tall politician.

"In fact, Revanth Reddy has changed so many parties since he began his political journey. Wherever he is associated with any party, that particular party will vanish and its existence will remain a question mark. Both the BJP and TRS parties gained strength only after Revanth left the party. When he was in Telugu Desam Party, the party had been wiped out in Telangana. Sometime back, Congress was popular among people.

But, after Revanth's entry into the party, the party has been facing bad days. Neither any leader in Congress, nor cadre have faith in Revanth's leadership. There is a bleak future ahead for the party in Telangana," Errabelli alleged. He also said that there is no future for the Congress party in Telangana as long as Revanth is in the party.

The TRS leaders asked the PCC chief to show any Congress-ruled States that are implementing the welfare schemes like Rythu Bandu and other incentives to farmers which is being provided by the KCR government in Telangana.