Congress holds protest at Telangana Bhavan

Hyderabad: The State unit of the Congress party on Thursday held a protest programme at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi condemning the decision of the State and central governments to increase the price of petrol, diesel electricity and bus fares.

The party leaders demanded the State and Central governments to immediately withdraw the increased charges. Party leaders PonnalaLaxmaiah, Marri Shashidhar Reddy, Mahesh Goud and Jagga Reddy took part in the protest programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the party MLA Jagga Reddy said that they held the protest programme following a call given by the party High command. He alleged that the police showed high handedness during their protest programme. He warned the police that they would retaliate against them if they continue to obstruct them from holding the protest.

He also alleged that both State and central governments were fleecing the people of the State by increasing the fuel prices and raising the electricity and bus charges. Targeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Jagga alleged that the CM had failed in stopping the frequent power cuts. He said that their party rivals TRS and the BJP would soon be taught a befitting lesson by the people in the State.