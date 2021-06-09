Congress party MLC T Jeevan Reddy demands govt to take back field assistants

Nampally: Congress party MLC T Jeevan Reddy on Tuesday demanded the State government to immediately take back MGNREGS field assistants, 90 percent of them dalits .

Speaking to media persons, Reddy alleged that the government was not paying wages of MGNREGS workers. He demanded the State to link the scheme to agriculture sector. Commenting on the issue of former minister Etala Rajender , the MLC said that it was the personal decision of the former TRS leader not to join the Congress party. He alleged that the BJP was supporting corruption of the ruling TRS party. Reddy observed that Etala had been weakened after his decision to join the BJP. "He would have won with 50,000 majority had he contested the elections as an independent." He demanded BJP State president Bandi Sanjay to tell the date of sending Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to jail.