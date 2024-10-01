Congress takes wind out of BRS sails

Hyderabad: Countering the claims of BRS, the PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud questioned if it was not the pink party, which has incorporated in its manifesto the rejuvenation of Musi River. He said that the BRS, which is now in Opposition is against the very idea that it has endorsed while being in power.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, Mahesh Kumar recalled how the former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao advocated the idea of Musi rejuvenation, and this is also highlighted in the party’s manifesto. He said that those who are living in the Musi river bed always remained at the risk of getting flooded, and in the past several lives were also lost during the floods.

Questioning if the BRS was against development of the city, the Congress leader felt that whatever development took place in the past ten years was around the farm houses of kin of KCR, including KTR, Harish Rao, and Kavitha. He said that unlike the BRS, which failed to properly rehabilitate the displaced families of Mallanna Sagar, the Congress followed the norms of rehabilitation.