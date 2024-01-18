Congress's MLC candidates file nominations

Hyderabad: The Congress party candidates B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Balmoor Venkat who are contesting in by-elections for MLC under MLA quota, filed their nominations in Assembly. The polling will be held on January 29.

They submitted nomination papers to Legislature secretary V Narasimha Charyulu in the presence of Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and others.











