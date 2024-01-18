Live
- Eying Paris Games ticket: Rejuvenated India eye win against Germany
- Kodali Nani pays tribute to senior NTR, flays TDP over removal of Jr. NTR flexes
- Apple Faces US Ban on Latest Watches Amid Patent Dispute with Masimo
- IIT-K to host civil engineering conclave ‘Sankalan’
- YS Jagan reimbursement interest amount to 4.07 lakh women under Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu
- Tata Motors forecasts EV sales growth easing to 45%
- 9 in 10 professionals open to new jobs
- Gov mulls over expanding auto PLI
- WEF cautions on unsustainable GDP growth
- Encore-Alcom setting up new mfg plant in Gujarat
Just In
Congress's MLC candidates file nominations
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Congress party candidates B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Balmoor Venkat who are contesting in by-elections for MLC under MLA quota, filed...
Hyderabad: The Congress party candidates B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Balmoor Venkat who are contesting in by-elections for MLC under MLA quota, filed their nominations in Assembly. The polling will be held on January 29.
They submitted nomination papers to Legislature secretary V Narasimha Charyulu in the presence of Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and others.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS