  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Congress's MLC candidates file nominations

Congresss MLC candidates file nominations
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Congress party candidates B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Balmoor Venkat who are contesting in by-elections for MLC under MLA quota, filed...

Hyderabad: The Congress party candidates B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Balmoor Venkat who are contesting in by-elections for MLC under MLA quota, filed their nominations in Assembly. The polling will be held on January 29.

They submitted nomination papers to Legislature secretary V Narasimha Charyulu in the presence of Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and others.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X