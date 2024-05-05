Constitution, democracy under threat, says Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said the Constitution and democracy are under threat in the country and the people should be cautious towards the BJP which allegedly plans to destabilide the democratic institutions.

Addressing the Jana Jatara Sabha at Kothagudem on Saturday, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the BJP is conspiring to deny reservations for Dalits, tribals, BCs and minorities and to weaken all the institutions.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the people should obstruct conspiracies being hatched by BJP against reservations and should teach a fitting lesson to it in the Lok Sabha polls.

Taking a dig at BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao, Bhatti said that the former chief minister was telling blatant lies claiming he had done a lot for Singareni workers. “During the rule of BRS government, the Singareni Collieries did not get coal blocks it deserved and workers were not given their share in the profits of SCCL,” he pointed out. Bhatti said the Cong government would ensure that all the coal blocks in Singareni surroundings belonged to SCCL and they would not allow to be allotted to private persons. “It is the Congress government that has announced Rs 1 crore life insurance scheme for Singareni workers in case of accidental death,” the Deputy Chief Minister reminded.

Stating that the Congress government will implement all welfare schemes without fail, he said the government is already implementing its six guarantees one after the another, including free bus travel to women and free power upto 200 units. “After the Lok Sabha elections, remaining schemes will also be implemented,” Bhatti Vikramarka added.