Construction in Sagar only temporary, GHMC tells HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court's division bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy, on Tuesday heard the public interest litigation filed by the Save Our Urban Lakes (SOUL) organisation, represented by its former convener Dr Jasveen Jairath, challenging the action of the GHMC in filling up land and taking up construction activity opposite Sanjeevaiah Park which falls within the water spread area. The petitioner alleged that the inaction of authorities to stop the activity was illegal and unconstitutional.

The petitioner wanted the court to consequently direct authorities to remove the construction, including land fill walls, concrete structures forthwith to restore the lake to its pristine glory after declaring the land, which is part of the lake buffer zone, cannot be filled and used for any purpose or raise structures, even if it is adjacent to road.

Council for GHMC informed that on September 23, 2022, Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar had appeared before the court and submitted the affidavit. As per the affidavit, only a temporary structure has been erected for parking of mechanised sweeping machines. It mentioned that construction of the structure won't affect the water flow into the lake.

Lokesh Kumar said from the next tender onwards parking of mechanised sweeping machines will have to be dealt with by the contractors themselves.

Regarding construction of pillars he stated that they were erected only to strengthen the temporary structure, which can be removed any time. The GHMC commissioner added that all steps were being taken to prevent any untoward construction in the lake.

The bench noting contents of the affidavit felt satisfied and disposed of the PIL which is pending since 2012.