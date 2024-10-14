Contaminated water crisis plagues Chikkadpally

Hyderabad: Drinking water contamination in Chikkadpally and its surrounding area has been a perennial issue for the past six months. Locals alleged that the issue has not been rectified despite raising complaints on the official website of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB). As a result, many waterborne diseases have been reported.

The locals pointed out that one of the reasons for the water contamination is the lack of an integrated drainage network. Continuous overflow of sewage water sometimes leads to sewage mixing with drinking water. Srikanth Renikunta, a local said, "For more than six months, we have been receiving polluted water and a strange smell is emanating from it. Despite repeatedly bringing this issue to the attention of Water Board officials, no real solution has been implemented. As a mere formality, new drinking water pipelines were laid, but only for a stretch of 100 meters, which is inadequate. Locals have repeatedly requested an extension, but the authorities continue to provide excuses, citing the need for approval from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for road cutting at RTC X Roads.”

The negligence of HMWSSB in failing to lay new pipelines has led to drinking water mixing with sewage, making the water unfit for consumption. Last week, officials assured residents that water tankers would be sent, but not a single tanker has arrived. Despite several complaints and reassurances from authorities that the issue would be resolved, no permanent solution has been provided yet,” he added.

"The water is discolored, foul-smelling, and filled with sediment, posing serious health risks. Our entire colony has been suffering for months, and we have no choice but to drink this contaminated water. It comes through the old pipeline with very low pressure, and the situation is impacting our health. We simply can't afford to buy clean water regularly," said Srinivas another local.