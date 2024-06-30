Continental Hospitals hosts national meet on gastrointestinal care

Hyderabad: A City-based hospital successfully hosted a national gastrointestinal (GI) conference in collaboration with global experts from US and UK, besides India.

Themed ‘from bench to bedside’, the conference hosted by Continental Hospitals was collaborated with Mayo Clinic and experts from Oxford, UK. It was aimed to bridge the gap between research and practical application in GI care.

Renowned global experts from Mayo Clinic in the USA, UK and India delivered insightful presentations on advanced diagnostics, innovative therapies, and personalised treatment strategies. The conference equipped healthcare professionals with the latest tools and knowledge to elevate patient care standards nationwide.

According to organisers, this conference aimed to empower physicians, share knowledge, and lower healthcare costs, particularly in gastrointestinal, liver, and noncommunicable disorders. It focused mostly on the genetic revolution’s impact on medicine, from research to clinical applications.

This national conference invited faculty to discuss new discoveries that will impact future medicine practices and doctors to understand these changes and implement them in their clinics.

This helped to get through medical breakthroughs, and technological innovations converged to help clinicians deliver personalized, broad, and preventive care. This enables patients to receive a more precise diagnosis and treatment, delivering value-based care. “This partnership reflects our commitment to advancing healthcare through innovation and international collaboration for patient care,” said Dr Guru N Reddy, founder and chairman of Continental Hospitals, while highlighting the significance of the collaboration with international experts.