Continuous study must for research: Ex-VC

Hyderabad: Dr B R Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) ProfG Ram Reddy Centre for Research and Development organised a three-day workshop on “Academic Research and Research Support” from May 16 to 18.

Prof. V Venkaiah, former vice-chancellor, Krishna University, was the chief guest at the valedictory session on Thursday. He said researchers should constantly study and examine latest discoveries from all over the world.

“If researchers don’t have sincerity and desire to explore, they would not help in discovering new things that are useful to society”. Prof. Venkaiah said even if one completes research and gets a PhD without quality research papers, it will not have any value.

He suggested to research students and teachers to work in this direction as research papers will have more value only when they are published in international journals. Prof. E Sudha Rani, director, GRCR&D, presented a report on the workshop which is useful for research students and teachers. She explained the need for organizing the workshop. Mmany social science teachers participated in the workshop and guided research students. All directors, deans, heads of branches, research scholars and students participated.

