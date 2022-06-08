Cops achieve breakthrough in Hyderabad minor gangrape case

Hyderabad: The City police achieved a major breakthrough in the sensational minor gang-rape case involving some influential leaders' sons. They arrested six accused, including five juveniles, CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) and a major, Saduddin Malik, and booked cases under stringent criminal acts. All the juveniles were produced before the Juvenile Home.

Cases were booked under Sections 354, 323 and Section 10 of POCSO Act and IT Act for circulating videos against four minors and Malik, who gang-raped the victim, City Police Commissioner CV Anand said while disclosing details of the incident.

Under the sections, he said, the five accused will have to undergo rigorous punishment which includes not less than 20 years or life till death or death penalty. The sixth minor accused will get 5-10 years imprisonment as he molested the girl in a car along with others, but not raped. He left before the five accused committed the crime at a secluded place near Peddmma temple in Jubilee Hills.

Anand said a minor from Bengaluru, with his Hyderabad friends, hosted a non-alcohol and non- smoking party in the afternoon on May 28. The victim also bought ticket at Rs 1,300 and attended the pub party, with her friend, who left after a dance programme. The accused misbehaved with her and another girl.

After the victim left the pub, the accused trapped her and took her to a bakery in a Benz car. From there, four minors and Malik took her towards Peddmma temple at Road No 44 in an official car, Innova, and raped her. One of the six accused got down from the car and came back to bakery.

"We have gone through all CCTV footage and analysed the incident in depth. Minute-to-minute movement of the accused and the victim on May 28 was reviewed thoroughly", he said. Based on the complaint lodged by victim's parents on May 31, the police had launched the investigation. The victim was taken to Bharosa centre where she was counselled and she disclosed the rape.

The Commissioner said the accused took the victim back to the pub and left her there. Her father picked up the minor and went home. He stated that she could not sense the danger after she was trapped by the accused, while the other girl left sensing trouble to her life. To a question, Anand said there was no evidence of involvement of Home Minister Mahmood Ali's grandson in the case.

Taking serious note of increasing unlawful activities in pubs, he said the police licensing system will be resumed to run pubs. Under the City Police Act, the police will give permission. Allowing minors into pubs is a crime, he warned.