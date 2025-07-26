Cops arrest 21-yr-old woman for burglary

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police arrested a 21-year-old woman involved in house burglary cases. Police recovered property worth Rs 2.21 lakh.

The arrested women identified as Baby Arohi, worked as a sales girl, a resident of Sanathnagar and native of Gorakhpur District, Uttar Pradesh. She was previously involved in two cases in Borabanda and went to Chanchalguda jail and was released on bail on June 28.

According to police, on July 18, police received a complaint from Vipparthi Chiranjeevi of Allwyn Colony, Jagadgirigutta. In a complaint, he stated that an unknown person gained entry into the house by opening the lock of the main door with the key which was kept under the helmet on the shoe stand and committed theft of gold ornaments and silver anklets from the almirah. Total worth of the property was Rs 2,21,000.

The crime team of Jagadgirigutta, along with CCS Balanagar, verified the CCTV cameras near the SOC and found that one lady with bag was moving suspiciously and collected the photo of the said lady from the CCTV and circulated the same with the surrounding police stations. Later, she was arrested by police.

On interrogation, she said she had earlier worked as a door-to-door saleswoman. At that time, she had observed that the keys of houses were stored in shoe racks, buckets, and flowering plants. On July 18, she came to Allwyn colony and found that the complainant’s house was locked and found the key under the helmet on the shoe rack. She opened the main door and went into the bedroom and found the almirah key in the shelf and committed theft of gold and silver and fled. Arohi was arrested and sent to judicial custody.