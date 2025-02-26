Cops nab narcotic offenders, 9 held with 8 kg ganja

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, North Zone Team, along with Ramgopalpet police apprehended seven ganja peddlers and two consumers. Police seized eight kg of ganja worth Rs 2.40 lakh from their possession.

Police arrested Tamata Sanjay alias Tuna (24), a main peddler and Tamata Pavan alias Dambar (26), a transporter cum peddler, both rowdysheeters of Maredpally, and sub peddlers Jwala Deepanshu Kumar alias Bad Boy (22), Dappu Kiran Kumar (19), Koguru Naveen Kumar alias Laddu, Chintu (22), Muthu Krishna Rohith Kumar (26), and Marpu Joel Vanshika alias Smiley (22). Police also arrested Thota Harshavardhan (27), a private employee and Dasari Dikshit Sai Kumar (23). According to police, Sanjay and Pavan both are cousins and rowdysheeters of Marredpally Police Station, who were earlier involved in criminal cases. Sanjay planned to bring ganja from Araku and sell in Hyderabad and gain easy money.