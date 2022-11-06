Cordon and search held in Chaderghat, 10 arrested

Hyderabad: A cordon and search operation was conducted at Padmanagar in Chaderghat on Sunday. Around 500 policemen participated in the operation.

The police checked the houses in the colony and took into custody 10 suspects for questioning. The police seized 45 bikes as owners failed to show documents, seven LPG cylinders used in illegal sale and refill, 65 liquor bottles after raiding a belt shop and adulterated oil cans from a shop.

The operation was led by DCP (east) Sunil Dutt.