CORPCON-2024 valedictory ends on a high note

Hyderabad: Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar, president, National Company Law Tribunal, said on Sunday that impact of the insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC) depends on how diligently each stakeholder performs their role. The timeline serves as a guideline to enhance efficiency. He noted that IBC has been a great success, but acknowledged that timelines have been exceeded, requiring attention.

He added that although there is no backlog, there are issues in each case that need addressing. He emphasised collective contribution required from every player, including lawyers, adjudicatory authorities and company secretaries. ‘Professionals are to proceed with caution and avoid unnecessary delays in alternative dispute resolution (ADR) procedures. He shed light on the crucial role of company secretaries in the field of law.

He addressed the validatory event of the CORPCON-2024 co-hosted by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and NALSAR University of Law. The three-day event brings together eminent personalities from the corporate and legal sectors. A three-day workshop on “Developments and Trends in Corporate Laws and Governance” was conducted from January 5. This is conceived as a first edition of such conclave by the Centre for Corporate and Competition Laws (CCCL), NALSAR.

CORPCON-2024 provided a remarkable platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration, focusing on dynamic landscape of corporate governance, compliance and legal intricacies. The conference featured insightful discussions, thought-provoking panels and engaging sessions, making it a pivotal event in company secretarial practice and corporate law.

Prof. Srikrishna Deva Rao, vice-chancellor, NALSAR University, applauded the successful completion of the conference and mentioned that Narayana Murthy, who coined the term "compassionate capitalism," and encouraged the use of CSR grants for education.

Key figures in the industry, including Manish Gupta and B Narasimhan, president and vice-president of ICSI respectively. Their leadership and dedication have been instrumental in the success of the event. Venkata Raman and Pawan G Chandak, as the program director and joint director, played pivotal roles in curating an agenda that addressed contemporary challenges and opportunities in the corporate world.

Thanking the speakers, panelists and participants, who contributed to the rich tapestry of knowledge shared, Prof. Vidyullta Reddy, NALSAR, registrar, underscored the significance of corporate conferences in providing the path for legal and administrative changes and fostering a space for intellectual stimulation.

He said CORPCON-2024 has been a resounding success, fostering a collaborative environment for professionals to exchange ideas, explore best practices and anticipate future trends in company secretarial practice and corporate law.