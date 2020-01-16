Corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud distributes kites
Highlights
To mark the Sankranti festival, local Corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud on Wednesday distributed kites to residents at Yellammabanda Crossroads, while...
Allwyn Colony: To mark the Sankranti festival, local Corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud on Wednesday distributed kites to residents at Yellammabanda Crossroads, while recalling his festival celebrations during his childhood and conveying greetings to people.
Among those present on the occasion were TRS division president Jilla Ganesh, BC Cell president Rajesh Chandra, party youth wing president Sudheer Reddy, Ward member Chinnolla Srinvas, Area Committee members Shoukath, Ali, Munna, Venkatesh, leaders Shivaraj Goud, Samad, Katke Ravi, Saleem, Devender, Sampath and Khaja.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
16 Jan 2020 1:48 PM GMT