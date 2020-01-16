Corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud distributes kites

Allwyn Colony: To mark the Sankranti festival, local Corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud on Wednesday distributed kites to residents at Yellammabanda Crossroads, while recalling his festival celebrations during his childhood and conveying greetings to people.

Among those present on the occasion were TRS division president Jilla Ganesh, BC Cell president Rajesh Chandra, party youth wing president Sudheer Reddy, Ward member Chinnolla Srinvas, Area Committee members Shoukath, Ali, Munna, Venkatesh, leaders Shivaraj Goud, Samad, Katke Ravi, Saleem, Devender, Sampath and Khaja.