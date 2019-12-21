Trending :
Corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud urged to fulfil colony needs

Residents of Papammabasti in Allwyn Colony division on Friday represented to Corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud seeking steps to meet their needs of...

Allwyn Colony: Residents of Papammabasti in Allwyn Colony division on Friday represented to Corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud seeking steps to meet their needs of drainage, CC roads and streetlights. In a prompt response, Goud took up a 'padayatra' in the colony along with the officials. He assured the residents to solve their problems.

Those who accompanied the corporator during the padayatra were TRS division president Jilla Ganesh, Ward Member Kashinath Yadav, Party Leaders Shivraj Goud, Lakshmi, Kumari , colony esidents Sanyasi Rao, Narsimha Murthy, Lakshmi, Sujata, Narendra, Venkatamma, Chandrakala, Sandhya Rani and Krishnaveni.

