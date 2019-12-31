Trending :
Corporator Golluri Anjaiyya inspects TS development works

Corporator Golluri Anjaiyya inspects TS development works
Corporator Golluri Anjaiyya and ZC Upendar Reddy inspected the construction works of committee hall, basti dawakana, gym, fencing and slab works of...

Kapra: Corporator Golluri Anjaiyya and ZC Upendar Reddy inspected the construction works of committee hall, basti dawakana, gym, fencing and slab works of ward office in Rajiv Nagar colony in Kapra circle. The corporator instructed officials and contractors to finish the works at the earliest. Funds for the pending works would be released, he added.

Superindent engineer Shankar Lal, Kapra DC Sailaja, executive engineer B Koteswara Rao, AE Tirumalayya, work inspector Chary, Sekhar Nayak and others were present.

