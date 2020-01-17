Corporator Lakshmi Prasanna holds Basthi Bata

LB Nagar: Corporator Lakshmi Prasanna Ram Mohan Goud conducted 'Basthi Bata' in Maha Lakshmi Nagar in BN Reddy division on Friday. She enquired about the problems in the division and promised to solve them.

Sri Devi, Suvarna Reddy, Saraswathi, Padma, Varalakshmi, Parandha Swamy, Nimmala Girish Goud, Sekhar, Prashanth Goud, Padma, Ellayya, Balu Nayak, Amar Singh and colony welfare association members were present.