Corporator Mohammed Naseeruddin holds meet on LED streetlights
Tolichowki: Nanalnagar corporator Mohammed Naseeruddin on Tuesday held a meeting with officials of GHMC, including executive engineer and others seeking LED streetlights under Nanal Nagar division.

As streetlights in several localities including Hakeempet, Nizam Colny, Salarjung Colny, Mehraj Colny, Khader Bagh remain non-functional, corporator sought cooperation from the GHMC officials. He was accompanied by leaders, Aleemuddin, Zakir, Mujeeb, Azam, Haji, Asif, Rahman and others.

