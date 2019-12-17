Corporator Mudraboina Srinivas Rao holds Basti Darshan at Sairam Nagar colony in Lingojiguda division
Lingojiguda: Division corporator Mudraboina Srinivas Rao held 'Basti Darshan' programme in Sairam Nagar colony in Lingojiguda division on Tuesday. He enquired residents on the problems of the division. Residents pointed out to problems of drainage, streetlights and road patch works in the division.
Mudraboina said, "The problems in the division will be cleared at the earliest. I will try my level best to make the division best in all aspects." Madhu Sagar, Sathish Goud, Srikanth Yadav, Surendra Chary and colony members were present
18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT