Cotton bags distributed at TRS office, Addagutta

Secunderabad: Telangana Deputy Speaker Teegulla Padma Rao Goud distributed cotton carry bags in a programme organised by Lions Club of Marredpally at TRS office, Addagutta, on Sunday. The bags were distributed to people to dissuade them from using plastic bags and eliminate use of plastic in Secunderabad and Cantonment areas.

Urging people not to use plastic as it would cause immense damage to the environment, Padma Rao upon voluntary organisations to come forward and support the State government's efforts to protect environment. He expressed hope that the use of plastic would be minimised.

Lions Club project chairman Hanumanth Goud, representatives Kamat, district governor of Lions Club Prabhakaran Mohan, Vidyasagar Reddy, local corporator S Vijaya Kumari and others were present on the occasion.