Couple electrocuted in Langer Houz

  • The couple were found dead in bathroom
  • Nisaruddin was practicing at Suryapet while his wife was pursuing MBBS course from a private college in the city

Hyderabad: In a sad incident, a young doctor couple died due to electrocution at their house in Langer Houz on Thursday night.

The couple identified as Dr Syed Nisaruddin (26) and his wife Umme Mohimeen Saimah (22) were found dead in bathroom.

"During enquiry we came to know that the couple got electrocuted in the bathroom. We suspect they came in contact with the geyser," said Langer Houz Inspector, K Srinivas.

The police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to OGH mortuary.

Nisaruddin was practicing at Suryapet while his wife was pursuing MBBS course from a private college in the city.

