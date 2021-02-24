Couple falls under TSRTC bus in Hyderabad, injured

A couple has been critically injured after the bike they were riding on slipped and came under the rear wheel of TSRTC bus here in Hyderabad. The incident occurred at Himayatnagar 'Y' junction under Narayanaguda police station limits on Wednesday morning.

It is learned that the couple was trying to avoid a pothole on the road when they accidentally fell down and came under the bus. A traffic constable, Mallesh reacted swiftly and rushed forward to help the couple. Locals also alarmed the bus driver bringing the vehicle to a halt.

He later stopped an ambulance passing by the route and shifted the woman, who was three months pregnant to a nearby hospital. The woman's husband was sent in another ambulance. The couple was undergoing treatment.