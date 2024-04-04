Court grants seven-day custody to former task force DCP

Hyderabad: The Nampally Court on Wednesday granted the police seven-day custody of former Task Force DCP, P Radha Kishan Rao. The police filed a petition before the Court seeking his custody for an investigation into the phone tapping case.

Radha Kishan Rao was arrested by the Punjagutta police last week and remanded. So far, four police officials, Thirupattanna, Bujanga Rao, Radha Kishan Rao, and Pranith Rao have been arrested in the case.

In the remand report filed before the court, the police alleged that a special team was formed with certain officers during the BRS regime. He admitted that he supplied money belonging to the BRS party by threatening the task force staff. Furthermore, it has been admitted that vehicles were provided to the task force team. It is alleged that the money was transferred to MLC Venkat Ram Reddy, as he was a childhood friend. Inspectors who worked in the task force in 2023 revealed that the staff played a key role in the seizure of money. He stated that the money was seized eight times from the opposition parties.

The police stated in the remand report that Radha Kishan Rao said that Rs 3.50 crore had been recovered from the associates of Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy during the Mudugode by-election.