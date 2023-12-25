Covid cases trigger fear in public

Hyderabad: Corona cases are once again spreading across the country. In the wake of the recent JN1 variant coming to light, States and Union Territories have increased the number of Corona diagnostic tests.

Recently, 1,322 samples were tested in Telangana and 12 positive cases were reported. The results of 30 more are yet to be declared. With the latest positive cases, the total number of positive cases reported in the state so far has increased to 8,44,540.

On Sunday, one recovered from Corona. The recovery rate of corona patients in Telangana is 99.51 per cent.