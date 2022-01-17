Covid curbs: Travel sector stares at grim future

Hyderabad: The travel industry, which faced the jolt during the two lockdowns last year, now fears about the trip cancellations in the coming days, thanks to the restrictions like weekend lockdowns imposed due to surge in Covid cases in different States.

According to travel agencies, the rise in Covid numbers have started showing impact on the travel industry as most of the bookings have been either cancelled or postponed. Generally, December to February are busy days for the operators. Though there was some activity during January where the bookings were made to pilgrim places like Sabarimala, the number of inquiries has come down now.

Rajesh Singh, a tour operator, who operates buses as contract carriages, said that the period between December and February is the season for the pilgrimage. There were bookings, but the problem was with the restrictions in other States. He recalls that some of the travelers had faced inconvenience in neighbouring States during weekend lockdown.

"A team of Ayyappa swamies were passing through Kerala, Tami Nadu and Andhra Pradesh and they were stopped by the police. After many requests, the officials allowed the passengers stating that they were allowing them only because there were Ayyappa Swamies in the vehicle," said Rajesh Singh.

The Travel Agents Association of India, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh president Nagesh Pampati said that there have been cancellations from tourists. Even there is a fall in the air travels as the airlines have cancelled 40 per cent of the flights. The pilgrim tourists have almost become zero. "Generally, we have advance bookings for our season which starts from March to June.

But now, there are no bookings at all. Many are not booking with uncertainty in coming days," said Pampati, adding the situation was not in the control of the government. "The industry is facing huge losses and some are unable to pay even salaries to their staff," he added.