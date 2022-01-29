Covid test on children could spark panic: Doctor

Hyderabad: Amid the surge in Covid cases, doctors perceived threat to children during the current third wave because in the second wave almost 12 per cent of affected were aged below 20. Currently, many children below 20 years are visiting the out-patient wings of hospitals with complaints of URTI (Upper Respiratory Tract Infection), but doctors are not recommending or conducting Covid tests on children much. They say children could be affected with Delta or Omicron if tests conducted are large it may lead to panic state.

Speaking to The Hans India, Dr J Mohd Vaseem, senior pulmonologist and sleep specialist, Kamineni Hospitals, said, "Many pediatric cases of viral URTI are being attended in OP which are subsiding with symptomatic treatment by doctors."



He said as the variant is much milder most children are affected by common cold, cough and fever. "But we are not seeing many cases where children are found with virus symptoms; we are giving them symptomatic treatment."

He said not progressing to LRTI (Lower Respiratory Tract Infection) or requiring hospitalisation as it could be Omicron or Delta variant. As we are not testing children much, if we do, it may lead to panic state, if numbers are large, Dr Vaseem added.

Moreover, he said doctors perceive threat to children in the current third wave because in the previous wave most affected were children aged below 20. Although vaccine is being given to 15-18 age group, but still we are not ready with vaccines for children yet; so they are at high-risk of contracting virus. It can be said that all hospitals, including private and government laboratories as well as UPHCs are not performing Covid test on children. In the current wave the number of children infected with Omicron or Delta is difficult to find. Even, the State Health department has stopped providing information on Omicron.