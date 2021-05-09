Covid Warrior: 'Covid journey is an eye opening experience'

Ramanthapur: I have realised the value of being healthy when I have faced extreme sickness physically and mentally, but it is just a phase in Covid journey, all we need to gain is peace in the mind and positivity at heart to pass the days easily says Navneeth Bushan Dale, MBA student from Ramanthapur.

Narrating his journey, Navneeth says that his past two weeks were rough and tough to say the least. "I was tested Positive for COVID, and was in bed for days. The struggle was so real and I fought the sickness with a peaceful mind and positive attitude," he added.

"Being relatively young and healthy, I never expected that Covid going to affect me the way it did. I developed a horrific cough and had difficulty breathing. I could barely get out of bed, and even just talking was difficult because I was so short of breath. I couldn't take a deep breath without coughing. Needless to say, it was a pretty awful and scary experience. Luckily, my body was able to fight it off and I am SO much better now," says Navneeth.

This experience was incredibly eye opening for me. It is crazy how much we take our health for granted. It truly is a miracle that we are able to wake up each day and get out of bed. We take simple things like breathing and being able to walk for granted. I remember the first day I was able to get outside and walk. It was an INCREDIBLE feeling and I truly will never forget how grateful I was in that moment (even if I was out of breath after 15 minutes). So here is my reminder for everyone PLEASE DON'T TAKE YOUR HEALTH FOR GRANTED.