CPI leader Narayana condemns sexist remarks of Baba Ramdev

Hyderabad: The comments made by yoga guru Ramdev on women have drawn criticism. Baba allegedly stated that women look stunning in sarees and salwar suits. Furthermore, he asserted that ladies look good even when they are not wearing dresses.

Narayana, national secretary of the CPI, denounced the comments. Speaking to a media outlet, Narayana said Ramdev was promoting yoga and harshly criticised him for making offensive remarks about women.

He asked to be punished in accordance with the anti-women legislation. The senior CPI leader demanded that he should be beaten with slippers. In the name of Patanjali, he has turned into a business, according to Narayana.