Cricketer Shivil Kaushik makes a splash at Pallavi Intl School

Cricketer Shivil Kaushik makes a splash at Pallavi Intl School
Highlights

To motivate young players, Indian cricketer and IPL player Shivil Kaushik visited Pallavi International School at Gandipet for a ‘Meet and Greet’...

To motivate young players, Indian cricketer and IPL player Shivil Kaushik visited Pallavi International School at Gandipet for a ‘Meet and Greet’ session on Tuesday.

Students from Pallavi International School, Gandipet, Pallavi Model School, Bowenpally, Delhi Public School, Nacharam and Delhi Public School, Mahendra Hills along with their coaches attended the event and were excited to meet the celebrity.

It was an interesting session where all students listened with rapt attention to the tips and tricks the player had shared with them. Principal Hema Madhubushi thanked Shivil Kaushik for sparing his valuable time and creating a memorable experience for the students. Later, the students thanked him and wished him the best for his future matches.

