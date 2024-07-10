CS Santhi Kumari directs collectors on action plan to make SHG women millionaires

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has directed the district collectors to effectively implement the action plan to make 25,000 village organisations comprising women Self-Help Groups millionaires by providing financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to each organisation.

The CS said a policy decision document would be released soon to include all women who have not yet joined Self-Help Groups and to achieve the goal of making self-help women millionaires in the next five years.

While appreciating the women groups for stitching one set of uniforms for school students on time, she asked the collectors to take steps to complete the work on the second set of uniforms as soon as possible.

In the wake of increasing seasonal fevers, the CS asked the Medical and Health wing to take effective measures to prevent the spread of diseases like diarrhoea, dengue, malaria, and chikungunya in the current monsoon season. In order to prevent these diseases from spreading, people should be sensitised about fogging, anti-larvae operations, and conducting household health surveys. The 24/7 helplines and rapid response teams will also be set up in all the district centres.

The CS directed the collectors to pay more attention to the resolution of Dharani complaints. More than 57,000 applications have been approved in districts in the last two and a half years. Steps should be taken to clear all pending applications.

She made it clear that the process of employee transfers should be completed by July 20. Santhi Kumari said details of vacancies have been announced department-wise; after getting the relevant forms, the process of transfers should be completed transparently as per government rules and regulations.

As the government decided to set up around 49 integrated residential schools in the State, the collectors were directed to immediately acquire at least 20 acres of government land for each school.