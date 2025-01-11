Cuffs on 23 for cyber frauds across country

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cyber crime police arrested as many as 23 cyber fraudsters who were involved in 30 cyber fraud cases in Telangana and 359 cases across the country.

The arrested persons were the native of five States including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. According to cyber crime police, in view of the alarming rise in cyber fraud cases, the Hyderabad cyber crime police has taken significant measures to combat cybercrime by conducting extensive operations across Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh states. These efforts carried out by the five cyber crime teams, targeted various modus operandi and resulted in the apprehension of several key players with sophisticated networks exploiting systems and loopholes to perpetrate large-scale financial frauds.

The police detected the cases spanning a variety of modus operandi in an investment fraud, digital arrest scams, trading fraud, APK file fraud, job frauds and total amount lost by victims in all cases Rs 5,29,98,006. The police arrested the cyber fraudsters and seized a cash of Rs 40,000, 25 mobile phones, 45 SIM cards, 28 bank pass books/ check book, 23 debit cards and credit cards, and other material. An amount of Rs 39 lakh in three different cases was refunded to the victims.

Hyderabad cyber crime police coordinated with the police units across different States to track and apprehend the accused persons. The operations were conducted based on detailed intelligence and advanced investigative methods to uncover the networks behind these fraud schemes. Special attention was given to identifying and arresting critical players, including bank officials, Mule Bank Account Suppliers and kingpins, who were instrumental in facilitating fraudulent activities.

Dara Kavitha, DCP Cyber Crimes said, “These operations not only led to the recovery of significant assets and financial instruments but also dismantled organised fraud syndicates, ensuring justice for victims across the country.”

The Cyber Crime Police urge citizens to exercise caution and avoid engaging with individuals on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram who offer lucrative investment opportunities. Websites or groups promising high returns on small investments.

Police also urge citizens to remain vigilant and cautious of unknown calls or messages. Always verify claims by visiting your nearest police station, as law enforcement agencies never issue digital arrests or demand money for proving innocence. If you encounter any suspicious activity, immediately report it by calling the cybercrime helpline at 1930 or visiting the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal at https://cybercrime.gov.in.