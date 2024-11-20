Cultural rendezvous: Lok Manthan Bhagyanagar-2024 from Nov 21-24

Hyderabad: TheLok Manthan, which is organised every two years in different locations in the country, will take place in Hyderabad from November 21 to 24.

Addressing a joint media conference along with Nandakumar in the national capital on Tuesday, Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy said, "We feel fortunate to host this event in Hyderabad this time." Arrangements have been underway for the past two months.

A diverse group of participants, including artists, academicians, thinkers, researchers, social workers, and voluntary organisations, are actively involved in the initiative. The theme this time focuses on understanding the divisive politics currently affecting our country, which can manifest through art, media, and politics.

"The aim is to further strengthen India’s unity in diversity and provide solutions to challenges we face globally," he added. Reddy laid stress on the role of society in development and efforts to achieve self-reliance, among other significant issues. He stressed the need to develop tribal communities in educational, medical, economic, and social aspects.

The Lok Manthan has been continuously working to promote the arts and traditions. This initiative is not organised by a single entity; it is a collective effort involving various cultural organisations such as Prajna Bharati, Itihasa Sankalana Samiti, Sanskara Bharati, Vigyana Bharati, Adhivakta Parishad, Sahitya Parishad, and Bharatiya Turaniya mandal, all under the leadership of Pragya Pravh.

The event will be a celebration of cultural traditions. The exhibitions and cultural festival will be inaugurated by former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu on November 21. President Draupadi Murmu will kick off brainstorming sessions with representatives from various countries on November 22. More than 100 art exhibitions featuring over 1,500 artists will showcase their talents. Additionally, there will be a display of more than 400 rare musical instruments. Pavilions representing tribal associations, voluntary organisations, and State governments will also be set up.

Nandakumar mentioned that the Lok Manthan-2024 serves as a platform for thinkers who prioritise the nation and come together to discuss relevant issues. It was held in Bhopal in 2016, focusing on removing colonial ideas and promoting nationalism. In 2018, it took place in Ranchi, centred around traditions. The 2020 event was postponed due to the pandemic; we gathered in Guwahati in 2022 to discuss the topic of Loka Vigyan.

The term "Lok" refers to society or the people. However, the mainstream narratives have often portrayed terms like 'folk' as unscientific or barbaric. In truth, "Lok" represents science and civilisation; it signifies "we the people."

Similarly, Lok Manthan aims to discuss collective thoughts, the future, culture, traditions, policies, and way of life.

There will be more than 200 exhibition pavilions, with participation from international intellectuals and representatives from various communities. An exhibition will showcase art from countries with diverse cultures, such as Indonesia, which has made significant contributions to art based on the Ramayana.

"We will discuss 13 key topics that blend culture and traditions. Governors, Union Ministers, CMs and Deputy CMs from States will participate,” he said. RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat will address the closing ceremony. This event is the largest cultural festival to be held at Shilparamam, organised in collaboration with the Telangana Cultural Department. Entrance is free.