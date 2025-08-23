CV Anand holds performance review of Zonal Cyber Cells

Hyderabad: A comprehensive review meeting was conducted by Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand on Friday to evaluate the performance of the 7 Zonal Cyber Cells (ZCCs). The ZCCs have disposed of as many as 8,209 cases, and refunded Rs 1.41 crore to victims.

The Commissioner appreciated the growing awareness among citizens about approaching ZCCs for cybercrime issues and emphasized the importance of such awareness in building a safer digital ecosystem.

The review was carried out on six major parameters – NCRP petition disposal, refund mechanisms, case detections, public awareness campaigns, inter-state coordination through the Samanvaya Portal and IR uploads to CCTNS.

The Commissioner highlighted the remarkable progress made by the ZCCs, including – 65.15% increase in petition disposal with 8,209 petitions addressed in 2025 compared to 4,970 in 2024; over 87.03% rise in refund amounts, totaling Rs 1,41,72,664 across 768 cases in 2025; 680% surge in IR uploads to CCTNS, showcasing improved documentation practices; enhanced and effective use of the Samanvaya Portal for interstate coordination in cybercrime investigations.

During the review, CV Anand interacted directly with Zonal DIs, SIs, and PCs to understand the ground-level challenges faced by Zonal Cyber Cells. He carefully listened to their requirements, identified operational gaps, and ensured that their minimum needs were immediately addressed. This proactive approach not only boosted the morale of the staff but also emphasized the department’s commitment to empowering frontline officers in tackling cybercrime effectively.

The Commissioner of Police commended the ZCC teams for their dedication and hard work in achieving these results. He encouraged the officers to further strengthen coordination with banks, telecom service providers, and judicial agencies to ensure quicker redressal of cyber fraud cases. The importance of continued training and public awareness programs was also emphasized as an essential tool in preventing cybercrimes and empowering citizens.

P Vishwa Prasad, Addl. CP Crimes, Dara Kavitha, DCP (Cyber Crimes), ACPs R G Siva Maruthi, Jaipal Reddy all 7 Zonal DIs, SIs, CCPS Inspectors, and SIs were present.