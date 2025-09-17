Cyber Crime cops arrest 61, refund over Rs 1 crore in Aug

Hyderabad: August 2025 saw Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police execute a series of out-of-state operations, arresting 61 suspects from 14 States and refunding a total of Rs 1,01,39,338 to fraud victims. In this one month, the police handled 338 NCRP complaints, registering 233 FIRs in the Cyber Crime Police Station and 90 more in Zonal Cyber Cells.

The breakdown of refunds across fraud types are Offences ranged across trading frauds (13 accused), investment frauds (12), social media-related scams (11), insurance frauds (8), digital arrest scams (3), social media tip line cases (1), unauthorized transactions (3), impersonation (2), loan fraud (2), copyright violations (5), OTP frauds (2), and repeated insurance frauds. These suspects were connected with 132 cases nationwide, including 30 cases reported within Telangana. Police recovered numerous assets, including 50 mobile phones, 21 cheque books, 12 passbooks, 51 ATM/debit cards, seven laptops, three shell company stamps, and 82 SIM cards.

The amount refunded to victims included Rs 52,13,312 for investment fraud, Rs 16,23,187 for trading fraud, Rs 15,79,735 for loan fraud, Rs 8,86,643 for OTP fraud, Rs 3,48,000 for job fraud, Rs 2,25,452 for gaming fraud, Rs 2,17,009 for business fraud, and Rs 46,000 for digital arrest fraud. Together, these contributed to a total refund exceeding Rs 1 crore for August alone.

Several detailed cases illustrate complex fraud networks operating through social media, fake trading platforms, and group chats, often involving international actors and cryptocurrency transfers.

Hyderabad Police have issued strong warnings advising the public not to respond to suspicious social media requests, avoid downloading unknown files, and report any cyber fraud activity immediately via the national helpline 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in. Special caution is urged against fake investment groups on Telegram, WhatsApp, X, Instagram, and Facebook, and SEBI-approved and registered apps for financial transactions should always be preferred.