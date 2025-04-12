Cyber crime cops nab one from Delhi in investment fraud

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cyber crime police apprehended a person from South West Delhi, involved in investment fraud. Accused is involved in 88 cases across India and seven cases in Telangana.

The police arrested Neeraj (31) who works as an account supplier and OTP operator and seized a laptop, six mobile phones, bank passbooks, bank debit cards, cheque books, sim cards, rubber stamps, OTP detectors and UPI QR codes.

According to the police, a 39-year-old male victim from Hyderabad was referred to Costa Well Grown application vide application address https://www.costata.site/appCosta/ by his friend in which he had downloaded and logged in to that application and invested the money for earning. Initially he had invested small amounts in different bank accounts provided in the application for which they showed some profit every day.

They told the victim that he would receive the profits amount into his application wallet and the same could be withdrawn into his personal bank account which will take one to three days to deposit the same in his account after deduction of tax @ six per cent for each withdrawal. Believing them to be genuine he deposited an amount multiple times totaling to Rs 6,16,918. Later they stopped the withdrawal process.

In another case, cyber crime police apprehended a person who cheated the person in the name of providing good profits in investment by sending a fake application link to invest.

The police arrested Darji Uma Maheshwar (32) and seized shell company cheque books, stamps, account passbooks, debit cards, barcode scanners and mobile phones.

According to the police, a male victim (39) lodged a complaint stating that he had been a victim of online financial fraud involving a company called Saint Louis. He mentioned that on July 1, 2024, he received a WhatsApp message from an individual claiming to be MIA Durand, who introduced himself as a representative of Saint Louis and persuaded him to invest in crystal products through a website, promising high daily returns.

Trusting the claims, he invested a total of Rs 10,58,330 through the provided link, but later found that the website was blocked, and he could no longer contact the person. Realising he had been deceived, he reported the matter online and approached the cyber crime police station seeking investigation. Based on his complaint, a case was registered and investigated.

The police said that fraudsters contact victims through phone and other social media platforms like Telegram app, WhatsApp calls/Messages and pose as representatives of reputable companies.

Fraudsters use WhatsApp calls and internet calls to contact victims and they use professional language and tone and even show fake profits to build trust with victims and create fake investment profits on their website/application and other platforms to appear legitimate.

Once the victim transfers the amount, the fraudsters block them, severing all communication.

If you are a victim of cybercrime fraud, immediately dial 1930 or visit https://cybercrime.gov.in/ for assistance.