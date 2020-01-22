Cyber Security Conclave to be held at HICC today

Madhapur: The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), in association with Cyberabad Police, is conducting a one-day "Cyber Security Conclave 5.0 – the Next Gen Threats and Solutions" at the HICC here on Thursday.

In order to educate and create an awareness about the cybercrimes, their impact and solutions, the SCSC in association with Cyberabad Police, is organising the event "SCSC Cyber Security Conclave 5.0 – Next Gen Threats and Solutions" on January 23 from 9 am to 5.30 pm at HICC Novotel, Madhapur.

In the conclave there will be two different Sessions - one exclusively for police officers and another for IT professionals and public from the cyber security stream. The Police Track includes an extensive presentation and training. The participants include the Cyber Security Heads, IT Employees, Police Officers from across India, Students, Public in General and so on.

As the people are shifting to digital life, the cyberthreats and cybercrimes were also increasing day after day and people are losing their hard-earned money, respect, peace of Mind and so on because of the cyber threats and cybercrimes. Every day, a lot of cyber frauds happening via Face Book, Whatsapp, online financial frauds etc. Not only the individuals, but also the organizations are becoming victims of cybercrimes such as hacking, data theft, piracy and so on.

The main topics of the conclave are: Engineering Trust and Security in the Cloud Era Key Management Architecture for the Global Compliance Cyber Forensics; Law of the Land; DLP and Cloud Computing – Best Practices.