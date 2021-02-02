Cyberabad cops hold annual sports meet

Hi-Tec City: Cyberabad Police conducted prize distribution for its annual sports meet at Cyberabad police commissionerate on Monday.

The chief guest of the event Padmabhushan awardee and Chief National Coach for Indian badminton team Pulela Gopichand, the event also saw the participation of cine actress Payal Rajput. Medals were given away to the winners and runners up for the events of Basketball, Volleyball, Cricket, 200m run, 400m run, 800m run, 1500m run, 4x100 relay race, High jump, long jump, Shot put, Discuss throw, and Javelin throw.

Addressing the winners and runners up for the sports events VC Sajjanar, IPS, Commissioner of Police Cyberabad said , I am over overwhelmed to see such a huge participation from Cyberabad Police Officers.

One should continue to show the same enthusiasm towards sports in day to day life to ensure fitness in health. I request all of you to take time out of your regular schedule and allot the same for sports on a daily basis."







