Cyberabad cops issue prohibitory orders in Moinabad

Hyderabad: In view of the incident of razing of the mosque in Moinabad, the Cyberabad police issued a notification restricting the gathering of people and prohibiting entry of outsiders in the area. Avinash Mohanty, Cyberabad Commissioner, issued the prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

According to the order, the restrictions were imposed to prevent the disturbance of public tranquilly and to prevent the occurrence of riot, affray, or obstruction to any person in their lawful discharge of duty. In view of the prevailing law and order situation following the razing of the Moinabad mosque, the orders prohibit any gathering of five or more persons and people who do not ordinarily reside or work in the area from entering the limits of the Moinabad police station.

The orders will be in effect from 6 am July 24 to 11 pm on July 30.