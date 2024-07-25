Live
- Union Budget: TPCC sets up ‘gadida guddu’ flex banners
- Nita Ambani re-elected as India’s representative to International Olympic Committee
- The Essential Role of Mental Health and Fitness in Enhancing IVF Success
- Apple to Launch iPhone 17 Ultra Thin by September 2025
- World No. 1 Jannik Sinner withdraws from Paris Olympics 2024
- CM Revanth: Will lay BT roads in thandas, four-lane roads from dists to Hyd
- TG follows TN, KA in boycotting NITI Aayog meeting on July 27
- Pics: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Enjoy a Family Vacation in London
- Chiranjeevi's Blockbuster 'Indra' Returns to Theaters for a Grand Re-Release
- Central Government Directs Enhanced Security For High-Risk Dignitaries After Assassination Attempt On Trump
Just In
Cyberabad cops issue prohibitory orders in Moinabad
Hyderabad: In view of the incident of razing of the mosque in Moinabad, the Cyberabad police issued a notification restricting the gathering of people...
Hyderabad: In view of the incident of razing of the mosque in Moinabad, the Cyberabad police issued a notification restricting the gathering of people and prohibiting entry of outsiders in the area. Avinash Mohanty, Cyberabad Commissioner, issued the prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
According to the order, the restrictions were imposed to prevent the disturbance of public tranquilly and to prevent the occurrence of riot, affray, or obstruction to any person in their lawful discharge of duty. In view of the prevailing law and order situation following the razing of the Moinabad mosque, the orders prohibit any gathering of five or more persons and people who do not ordinarily reside or work in the area from entering the limits of the Moinabad police station.
The orders will be in effect from 6 am July 24 to 11 pm on July 30.