Cyberabad cops recover 60 stolen mobile phones

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad IT Cell and Social team successfully recovered 60 mobile phones using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal. The recovered mobile phones were handed over to their respective owners on Tuesday at the Cyberabad Commissionerate by DCP Crimes K Narasimha.

Narasimha said, “The CEIR portal, developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), aims to curb the menace of mobile theft and counterfeit mobile devices. The CEIR portal was officially launched nationwide on May 17, 2023, began on a pilot basis in Telangana on April 19, 2023.”

The DCP advised the public to report lost mobile details on the NCRP portal, the CEIR portal, or by dialing the 1930 National Helpline, which is operational in all States and Union Territories. Narasimha appreciated IT Cell Inspectors Jagadeeshwar, Anjaneyulu, SI Roopa, and IT Cell team for their successful recvery of the mobile phones. The recipients of the recovered mobile phones expressed their happiness and gratitude.