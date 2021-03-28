Cyberabad : Cops take to stage to spread awareness

Cyberabad : Cyberabad Police Kalabrindam conducted an awareness programme at Hasmathpet village in Alwal PS limits on Sunday.

Awareness on legal activities, She teams, Domestic violence, anti- Ragging and Eve teasing, Community CCTV installation, negative effects of social media, Social evils and role of Students, She teams, legal awareness, drugs abuse, cybercrimes, online fraud, problems of early marriages, domestic violence, mobile usage, road accidents, awareness on wearing seat belt and helmets usage, and human trafficking and others were conducted.

The participants in the programme includedcolony leader Pradip, Sumalatha, Alwal PS DI, Jemsbabu ,SI, Mazid Ali, Navinkumar, She Team Incharge SI Srinivas and She team members, and Kalabrindam in-charge ARSI Nagaraju.