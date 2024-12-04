Cyberabad CP for prompt action on crimes against women, kids

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Avinash Mohanty, emphasised the need for prompt action in cases involving crimes against women and children, particularly in cases of kidnappings and missing persons. He asked the officers to resolve long-pending cases and expedite investigations.

The Commissioner on Tuesday conducted a crime review meeting at the Medchal DCP office to assess ongoing cases and enhance crime prevention in the Medchal Zone. The Commissioner emphasised expediting Section 174 cases, pending Under Investigation (UI) cases, enforcing the POCSO Act, and prioritising cases involving gang abductions, murders, snatching, and fraud.

Addressing the rise in cybercrimes, Avinash Mohanty urged public vigilance and emphasised awareness campaigns to prevent digital fraud. He highlighted the importance of utilising CCTV footage for evidence collection and improving conviction rates in property crimes, forgery, and NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases.

The performance of the Special Operations Team (SOT) and Crime Control Station (CCS) was reviewed, with instructions to resolve Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) and take strict action against repeat offenders under the PD Act. Officials were also directed to improve coordination with judicial officers for the timely filing of charge sheets.

Medchal DCP K Koti Reddy, DCP crimes K Narasimha, W&CSW DCP Srujana Karnam, Cybercrimes DCP Sribaladevi, SOT DCP Srinivas, ADCPs, and ACPS, along with Medchal Zone SHOs, SIs, and other police staff, were present.