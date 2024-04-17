Cyberabad CP reviews security measures for Lok Sabha polls

Rangareddy: In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a comprehensive review meeting was conducted on Tuesday under the guidance of Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mahanty. Attended by Cyberabad Zonal DCPs, Additional DCPs, ACPs, and other officials, the meeting focused on ensuring robust security arrangements and adherence to election protocols at the ground level.

Commissioner Mahanty emphasised the importance of conducting the elections smoothly and with utmost discipline, under the directives of the Election Commission (EC). He stressed the need to avoid any errors during the electoral process and urged all personnel to remain vigilant.

Key measures discussed during the meeting included the establishment of checkpoints at strategic locations throughout Cyberabad to prevent illegal activities such as the distribution of money and liquor. Special attention was directed towards areas prone to such activities, with plans to increase surveillance and enforcement efforts.

Additionally, instructions were given to educate staff members about election rules and protocols through organised meetings and training sessions. Visible policing was highlighted as a priority to maintain law and order during the electoral period. Officials were advised to familiarise themselves with polling centres under their jurisdiction and to take necessary measures to ensure their security.

Vigilance was emphasised, especially regarding individuals attempting to obstruct election duties. The meeting also addressed lessons learned from previous elections, with a focus on addressing challenges and maintaining a proactive approach to security.

Commissioner Mahanty underscored the importance of constant vigilance and directed officials to focus on problematic areas. Cyberabad Joint CP Traffic D Joel Davies, Madhapur DCP Dr G Vineeth, Medical DCP Nithika Pant, Shamshabad DCP Narayana Reddy, Balanagar DCP Srinivasa Rao, Rajendranagar DCP Srinivas, DCP EOW K Prasad, Women & Child Safety DCP Srijana Karnam, Cyberabad DCP Crimes Narsimha Kothapalli, SB DCP Saishri, Medchal Traffic DCP DV Srinivasa Rao, Medchal SOT DCP D Srinivas, ADCPs, ACPs and other staff participated.